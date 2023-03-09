TPB Wealth Advisors Has $3.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TPB Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.1% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,918,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,838 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HDV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,967. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

