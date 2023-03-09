Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $948.97

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.97 ($11.41) and traded as low as GBX 912 ($10.97). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 920 ($11.06), with a volume of 14,063 shares traded.

TRCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.23) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £273.13 million, a PE ratio of 18,208.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 947.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 947.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.46), for a total transaction of £85,007.60 ($102,221.74). Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

