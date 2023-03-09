Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Call Options (BATS:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 295,212 call options on the company. This is an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 208,827 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,396,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,129.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 244,700 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,376,166 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.