Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Trading Down 8.8%

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). 239,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 44,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.20).

Trakm8 Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.20.

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

