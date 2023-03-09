TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.48

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.48 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 45173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 10.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Damme sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $294,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,456 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,461 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.