Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading Down 2.3%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37. 1,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Transurban Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

