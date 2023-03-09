Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 667,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,946. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.
Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.
