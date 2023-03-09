Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.01. 215,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,838. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

