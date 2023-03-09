Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWV stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,609. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

