Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,914.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $420.06. The company had a trading volume of 592,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,318. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $501.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.78.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.