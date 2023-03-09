Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,064 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,914.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $420.06. The company had a trading volume of 592,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,318. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $501.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.78.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
