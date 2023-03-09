Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.62 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.67. 1,885,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.