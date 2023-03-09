Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Treace Medical Concepts traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.80. 254,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 390,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $207,271.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,490,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,078,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,299,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,177,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $207,271.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,490,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,078,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,067 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,305. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Up 4.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of -0.10.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

