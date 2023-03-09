Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,582.87 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,630.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,378.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,057.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

