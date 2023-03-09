Trek Financial LLC Buys 2,812 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.54. The stock has a market cap of $575.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,073 shares in the company, valued at $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

