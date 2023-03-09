Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

