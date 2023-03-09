Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

