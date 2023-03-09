Trek Financial LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 191,514 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

