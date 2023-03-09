Trek Financial LLC Sells 850 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $309.82 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.73 and a 200 day moving average of $317.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.