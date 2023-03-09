Trek Financial LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDN. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,832,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,082,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth $12,109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 663,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 421,713 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,674,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

