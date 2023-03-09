Trek Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJIN)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJIN – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,968 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 53.78% of ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter worth $1,114,000.

Get ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJIN opened at $15.33 on Thursday. ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2X Daily Inverse Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.