Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $61.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Trex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.