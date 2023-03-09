Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 73,280 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 515.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 4.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Timken by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Timken by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Timken by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

