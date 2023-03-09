Trexquant Investment LP Buys 32,902 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.