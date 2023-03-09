Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2,632.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,233 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

