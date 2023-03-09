Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 1,602.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,523 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $34,599,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after acquiring an additional 476,743 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Securities cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The business’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

