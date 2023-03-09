Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,757,793,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 563,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,490.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,510.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,372.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

