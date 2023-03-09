Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 113,107 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 113,107 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE:AR opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

