Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 29,620 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 625.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,620 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.94 and a 1 year high of $231.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAP. Argus decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

