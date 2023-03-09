Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Earns Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 321.94% from the stock’s current price.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Troika Media Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 215,811,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,228,430. Troika Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Troika Media Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRKA. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

