Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Timothy C. Carlson Sells 32,163 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,913 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $16,635,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 441.1% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 849,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 794,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.