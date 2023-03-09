Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 6%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.27. 1,604,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,012,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.