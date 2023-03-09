TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $103.32 million and approximately $65.16 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00427475 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,260.63 or 0.28894476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,331,042 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 980,289,791.6828979 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10833558 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $81,170,639.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

