TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.10

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $102.57 million and $75.85 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,250,677 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 980,141,024.3217869 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.11564198 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $98,891,875.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

