Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVID. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

