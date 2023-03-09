Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NXT opened at $32.72 on Monday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.