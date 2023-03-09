Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CDW by 205.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 163.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW stock opened at $199.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

