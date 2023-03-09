Trust Asset Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

State Street Stock Down 0.1 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

Shares of STT stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.