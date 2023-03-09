Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

