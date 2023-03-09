Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

NYSE MOH opened at $269.48 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.44.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

