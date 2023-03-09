Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.43

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 133973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Down 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.