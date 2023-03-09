Tweedy Browne Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Baidu by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

Baidu Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of BIDU traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,618. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

