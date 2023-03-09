Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.12. 830,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

