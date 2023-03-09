Tweedy Browne Co LLC Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 663,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,638,000. Paramount Global makes up about 0.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,764,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. 1,259,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,245,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

