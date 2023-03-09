Tweedy Browne Co LLC Trims Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 1.22% of National Western Life Group worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Western Life Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.94 and a 52 week high of $309.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.48.

National Western Life Group Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

