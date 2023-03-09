Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 161,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

