Twinbeech Capital LP Has $6.79 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 486,896 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.11, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

