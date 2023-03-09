Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 572,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 485,712 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $377,962.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,552 shares of company stock worth $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

CG stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

