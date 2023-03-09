Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,726,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,304,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $961,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,075. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRTX stock opened at $191.29 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.35.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.