Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 15,586 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,586 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,817,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,141,000 after acquiring an additional 150,305 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 102,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.