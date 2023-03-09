Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $12.36 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,358,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.08% of Align Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $332.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $461.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

